Jack Mello passed away at home on March 28, 2022, in the presence of his beloved wife and dear friend. He was 73 years old.
Jack was born in Providence on May 8, 1948, to parents of Irish and Portuguese heritage and grew up in the poor mill town of Esmond, R.I. He attended LaSalle Academy where he played baseball and basketball. He graduated from Rhode Island College after nine years of attending class and working to pay for his education. He worked in an iron foundry, textile mill and factories and as a bartender.
Jack moved to Florida and entered the insurance field in 1975. He expanded his expertise as a financial professional and counseled his clients to insure secure and profitable retirements. Jack's compassion and empathy for his clients led to round the clock work but resulted in enormous satisfaction for someone who just wanted to "do the right thing." His body of work led to his induction into the Insurance Hall of Fame and many other awards
Jack was a lifelong sports enthusiast, he was the "Google" of sport statistics before the internet. He loved to play softball and was inducted into the Florida Half Century Softball Hall of Fame. Jack played and sponsored many teams, meeting and befriending the players. He not only financed their desire to play the game they loved but he became their trusted financial advisor and friend for life. Jack was a team player on the field with his teammates and with his clients.
Jack was magnanimous, generous, and charitable all in a humble manner. He was bigger than life but simply cared about others. When you met him, you were his friend.
Jack is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Michael (Caroline); siblings, Joe (Karen), Jim, Steve and Diane; and his niece, Jennifer, and nephews, Eric (Michelle) and Brian; and his beloved cat, Beau.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at The Antilles Clubhouse, Vero Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cat Hospital Angel Fund, 1820 58th Ave., Suite 108, Vero Beach, FL 32966; VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1100 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Fl 32960; Youth Guidance Mentoring Academy, 1028 29th Place, Vero Beach, Fl 32960; or HALO Rescue No-Kill Rescue Shelter, 710 Jackson St., Sebastian, Fl 32958.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com.
