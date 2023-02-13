John “Jack” F. Goode Jr., 97, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Jan. 29, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of the late Marion (McCarthy) Goode for 66 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Henrietta Veronica (Conway) Goode.
Jack was very proud of his service as a Navy man of World War II on the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga, serving from February 1944 until May 1946. He was a student at LaSalle Academy when he signed up to serve his country. After Jack returned from war, he finished his senior year at LaSalle and went on to attend Providence College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.
Jack was a district manager and insurance adjuster for Kemper Insurance for many years before retiring. After both Jack and Marion retired, they enjoyed wintering in Naples, Fla., at Turtle Lake condominium, where they made many friends over the 20 years they spent there. Jack was particularly fond of spending time on the beach. Jack had been an active member of the Newport Artillery Company, marching in many parades over the years and around the state. He also loved sports and played on a men’s soft ball league until he was 56. He coached little league in Cumberland for a number of years. Jack took his physical fitness seriously, and well into his 90s continued his walk around the block once or twice as weather allowed.
Jack is survived by his children, Joanne Goode, John “Jack” Goode III, and Janet Buono. He also leaves his grandchildren, Lauren Bliss and her husband, Justin, Haley Tirocchi and her husband, Valentino; and two great-grandchildren, Quinn Bliss and Valentino Tirocchi Jr. He was the father of the late James Goode and Judith Goode. He is survived by his sister, Lois Keenan.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m., in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Monday from 4 to 6 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
