John M. Grivers, 71, of Cumberland, R.I., died on Jan. 15, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
John was born in Providence to the late John W. and Angela M. (Bernardi) Grivers. He attended school in Central Falls, graduating in 1968, then attended Johnson and Wales University.
John was an avid baseball/softball player well into his 60s. He played for numerous local teams, including Blackstone Caterers, The Roundhouse, and many others. He received several batting titles and MVP awards throughout his career. As a young adult, John was scouted by the Pittsburg Pirates.
John was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, The New England Patriots, and Nascar.
He enjoyed traveling in any form but loved vacationing in Aruba with his wife.
John worked as a courier for Nyman Manufacturing then Hasbro Inc. until his retirement in 2018.
John is survived by his loving wife, Alice (Stelmach) Grivers; his daughter, Erin Simonelli, her husband, Michael; his son, Jeffrey Grivers, his partner, Amber Martufi; and his three beautiful granddaughters Ava and Olivia Simonelli, as well as Aria Grivers.
John leaves his brothers Michael Grivers, his wife, Mary, and Mark Grivers, and his wife, Gidget, in addition to his brother-in-law Joseph Stelmach, and his wife, Theresa. John also leaves his three nieces and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to The American Heart Association, 1 State St., Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908.
