John M. Verdon, Sr., 91, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Thelma (Robertson) Verdon. Mr. and Mrs. Verdon have been married for 67 years. His niece, Susan Rivet, was his nurse by his side.
A lifelong resident of Lincoln, he was a son of the late George W. and Kathleen M. (Keaney) Verdon. John was a 1948 graduate of Pawtucket East High School (now Tolman High School).
John spent his youth on Jenckes Hill assisting his father as a small farm and land consultant. He worked at the McKnight & Hoffman Machine Shop on Wilbur Road before enlisting in the United States Air Force and serving overseas during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he married his beloved wife, Thelma, who he met at the Limerock Grange Hall.
He was a volunteer fireman in the Limerock Fire District for 35 years retiring as Captain. He helped guide the additions to LRFD #1 Station, and organized the annual Fireman’s Picnics. During his career, he worked for Channel 12 News at a Relay Station in Pawtucket before settling at Amperex Electronics, North American Philips in Slatersville until his retirement in 1994.
The home and property that John and Thelma labored to transform into a beautiful refuge remains with Thelma to enjoy with her family. As a young family, the home was filled with music as John was a self-taught musician, and John and Thelma were joined in song with a guitar, banjo, piano and harmonica.
At the Limerock Grange, John was part of the visiting baseball team and traveling minstrel show, once performing at the Biltmore Hotel in Providence. John was a member of the Lincoln Senior Center, the Pawtucket AARP, the Lunch Brunch, and the “Limerockers.”
Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his loving children, Jessica A. Moran (Donald) of Pascoag, Julia A. Larson (her ex-husband, Dino, and his wife, Stacy) of Pascoag, Mark J. Verdon (Brenda) of Coventry, Lorna J. Holliday (John “Doc”) of North Smithfield, and Patrick A. Verdon (Patrizia) of Coventry; his beloved grandchildren, Harrison, Maya, Danielle, Brian, John P, Mia, Rebecca, Robert, Michael, Christopher, David and Kayla; his beloved great-grandchildren, Sean, Aria, Isaac and Lucas; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his brother-in-law, best friend, and the best man at his wedding, Alvin R. Tucker, of Lincoln. He was the loving father of the late John M. Verdon Jr. and Heather M. Verdon, and the loving brother of the late George W. Verdon Jr. (Ellinor) Susan W. Verdon, Joseph R. Verdon (Marjorie), Kathleen M. Rivet (Louis), James K. Verdon, Sr. (Jean) and Anna J. Tucker.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m., in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Military Honors will follow his Mass. His burial will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, on Monday, 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory to Dare to Dream Ranch, 12 Snagwood Road #1451, Foster, RI 02825 (www.daretodreamranch.org) would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
At the request of the family, masks will be required at all times.
