John “Acoustic Johnny” Hazebrouck, 72, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., after a brief illness.
The husband of Janice (Raymond) Hazebrouck, he was born in Woonsocket, R.I., to the late Jean-Paul Hazebrouck and Amelia (Rowey) Hazebrouck. He was a graduate of Woonsocket High, Class of 1969, and attended Rhode Island College.
John worked as a floral designer for several leading shops before joining the supply department at R.J. Carbone Floral Distributors, where he worked until he and Janice moved to Myrtle Beach in 2004.
John’s love for music was the driving force in his life. He began playing guitar in his teens, and never stopped. The only thing that made him happier than listening to rock and roll music was playing it. In his younger days, he played in many local bands, even briefly touring the country, performing and following his heart. After moving to Myrtle Beach, John resumed his music career. “Acoustic Johnny” played and sang at many local clubs, restaurants, parties and festivals, particularly the Surfside Beach Sunday Serenades.
Besides his wife, he leaves two step-children, Richard Almeida and his wife, Gretchen, of Conway, S.C., and Jude Almeida and her partner, Rachel Merrell, of Northampton, Mass. He also leaves four grandchildren: Joshua, Dorian, Elias and Josie. John is survived by three brothers: Denis Hazebrouck of Chepachet, R.I., Stephen Hazebrouck (Charlene) of Winona Lake, Ind., and Thomas Hazebrouck of Cape Coral, Fla. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and fans.
Funeral arrangements are private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
To honor John’s memory, please support local music in your community.
