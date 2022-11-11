John Paul Savard, formerly of Central Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 28, at 37 years of age. His family and loved ones are devasted and shocked by this loss.

John was a lover of inappropriately funny t-shirts, making people very uncomfortable, and being that guy who would blow up your phone with the most ridiculous, and sometimes offensive memes, jokes, and pictures, just for laughs. Part of you felt the need to factory reset your phone afterwards, just in case the FBI hunted you down.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.