John Paul Savard, formerly of Central Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 28, at 37 years of age. His family and loved ones are devasted and shocked by this loss.
John was a lover of inappropriately funny t-shirts, making people very uncomfortable, and being that guy who would blow up your phone with the most ridiculous, and sometimes offensive memes, jokes, and pictures, just for laughs. Part of you felt the need to factory reset your phone afterwards, just in case the FBI hunted you down.
We all have our own stories and memories of John. He was unabashedly himself with everyone he met. He may not have shared his life story, but he never hid who he was from anyone. Take him or leave him, he was always John! Loving, funny, strong and protective. He also always found a way to zing you (repeatedly) in every interaction. If John didn't jest with you, or do something that made you a little panicky, know that it meant he didn't like you! If he was relentless in his jokes, on-point but borderline harsh with nicknames, and calling out your random mistakes, then you were his true family.
John was a decorated LCPL in the U.S. Marine Corps. (2nd Battalion, 8th Marines) from 2004 to 2008. He was wounded twice during combat, for which he received Purple Heart (with 1 star), Navy and Marine Corps. Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon (Iraq), Marine Corps. Good Conduct Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.
Even with all the awards and acknowledgements, John often expressed how uncomfortable he felt being called a hero; it was a difficult burden to bear. The life he gave up to serve his country was also one of his deepest regrets. He struggled with his mental and physical injuries, but he was proud to be a brother-in-arms. He also enjoyed talking to other veterans at the VA, and hearing about their stories. John did what he felt was right when he responded to the call to serve post-9/11, and we are all forever in his debt.
After his honorable discharge, John went on to become a certified diesel mechanic, Batman enthusiast, Lego building extraordinaire, connoisseur of hot sauces (even if he paid the price later in the bathroom), a generous friend, and brother.
During the past 16 years, John faced many demons. He struggled with life as a retired soldier, yet always a Marine. He was his own harshest judge and would sometimes let his pain consume him. However, John always pushed through to the other side, and he had recently found new hope for the future – thanks to his best friend, greatest achievement, and brightest joy – his son, Kayden. His son was John’s reason to continue to fight and to see a brighter side of the world. He wanted to be more for his son, and he worked hard every day to be the man he always wanted to be. John will live on forever in the heart of his son, and all those that loved him.
In addition to his son, Kayden Savard, John is survived by a loving and often annoying family: parents, Russell and Lorraine Savard; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Arjun Yadav; niece, Amara Yadav; brother, Frank Savard; ex-wife and friend, Kayla Chase; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and Marine brothers and sisters in every corner of the country.
John would have wanted everyone to remember the good times, the dirty jokes, and how bravely he faced the world every day for 37 years. The world seems smaller and a lot less funny without him. His loss will be felt deeply by so many!
Services will be strictly private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the MSPCA to assist in their work with animal welfare and to combat cruelty (Tribute/Memorial Gifts - MSPCA-Angell (convio.net)), or NEADS to help place world-class service dogs to veterans and people with physical and emotional needs. They are both amazing organizations that protect animals; something that was important to John, regardless of the amount of bacon he ate.
