John R. Donahue III, 50 of North Carolina and formerly of Woonsocket, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Born in Providence, he was the son of John R. Donahue Jr. of Cranston and Lo M. Donahue of Woonsocket.
John was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving in Desert Storm. He was also a retired third generation teamster for the local 251.
Besides his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Brittney Donahue (Chris Phillips), of Rock Hill South Carolina, one son, Liam Donahue, and his wife, Anabel, of Hampton, Va.; two sisters Lisa A. Donahue and Carolyn Choquette both of Woonsocket; three grandchildren Grady and Wilder Phillips and Kane Donahue, one aunt, Lore Miranda, of California, one uncle, Kevin Donahue, of Massachusetts and several nephews and many friends.
His funeral will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, R.I.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home, 342 High St., Central Falls, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's Memory to Operation Stand Down, 1010 Hartford Ave., Unit 1 Johnston RI 02919, would be greatly appreciated.
