John T. McGannon, 86, passed away peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1935, in Providence, R.I., to the late Harold James McGannon and Myrtle Sullivan McGannon. Along with his parents, John is reunited in passing with his beloved wife of over 55 years, Helen McGannon, who passed July 2018; his sister, Meredith Myrtle and brothers, Harold James McGannon and William B. McGannon, Sr.
John proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1953 until 1957. Following his honorable discharge, John went on to graduate from the University of Rhode Island, where he earned his BSBA in 1976. John then worked for Sherwin Williams Company until his well-deserved retirement. In his free time, John relished making memories with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish John’s memory are his sons Stephen John (Lurleen) McGannon of Latrobe, Pa., and David Curtis McGannon of Southwick, Mass.; grandchildren Wade Curtis McGannon of Southwick, Mass., and Brandon James and Alexis Riley McGannon of Latrobe, Pa., as well as his sisters-in-law, Ruth (Norman) Anderson of Hutchinson, Fla., Agnes Ballard of Cranston, R.I., and Barbara A. McGannon of Danielson, Conn.; as well as several nieces and nephews; a large, loving, extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
Private inurnment was held in Slatersville Cemetery, Greene Street, Slatersville, under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket, www.holtfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.