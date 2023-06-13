John V. Gibbons Jr., 63, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 12, 2023, at home.
He was the beloved husband of Amy H. (Chapman) Gibbons. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late John V. Gibbons Sr. and the late Helene B. (Perron) Gibbons.
John was raised in Blackstone, Mass., before moving to Cumberland where he has resided for the past 36 years. He attended St. Paul's School, graduated from Mount Saint Charles Academy, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in travel and tourism from the University of New Haven.
Mr. Gibbons was employed by the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau, and then he ascended to his role as executive director of the Rhode Island Sports Commission, a division of the PWCVB, where he led the transformation of the sports landscape in Rhode Island. In his time with the RISC, John traveled throughout the country, representing Rhode Island and bringing lucrative business to the state, including the NCAA Men's Basketball, Ice Hockey, Division III Wrestling, and Lacrosse Tournaments in 2024 and 2025. He was an extremely valued member of the PWCVB team, known for forming strong relationships with clients that helped solidify the state as a top destination for sporting events and sports-related meetings. John was well-respected throughout the industry for his hard work and dedication and, in 2022, received the Community Hospitality Ambassador of the Year Award from the Rhode Island Hospitality Association. "John Gibbons used his immense talent, strong work ethic, and boundless passion for sports and for life to build a program that brought millions of dollars into Rhode Island," said Kristen Adamo, president, and CEO of the PWCVB.
He was a two-time member of the Cumberland School Committee and the vice-chairman of the Maplewood Farms Condominium Association.
His true passion, though, was for his family, including his beloved wife, Amy, their three children, Erin M. Wood and her husband. Austen. of West Hartford, Conn., Chelsea L. Gibbons of Lincoln, and Sean K. Gibbons and his wife, Spencer, of Champagne, Ill.; his sister, Maureen J. McCabe, and her husband, Eugene, of Middletown; and his seven grandchildren, Cole, Logan, Lucas, Sydney, Eloise, Simon, and Howard; as well as five nieces and nephews, many close relatives, and loving friends.
Those who knew him well-loved him for his genuine camaraderie and sense of humor. He was a loyal and dedicated New England sports fan, enjoyed horse racing, and would also play poker with his long-standing group of friends. He was a friend and mentor to many and will be sorely missed.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to John's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 8 a.m., at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., at St. Paul Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, Mass. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Cumberland-Lincoln Boys and Girls Club, 1 James McKee Way, Cumberland, RI 02864.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.