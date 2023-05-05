John W. Enander died at home on Sunday, April 30. He was the son of the late John H. and Jenny M. (Nyberg) Enander.
He was the husband of the love of his life Ellie (Larsen) Enander whom he met while she was attending Katherine Gibbs School in Providence, R.I. It was love at first sight and upon her graduation, he travelled every weekend for two years, Friday after work, to Bristol, Conn., until she turned 21 and agreed to marry him. They were married for 63 years and as family was important to him, they travelled one weekend a month to Bristol, Conn., to visit her parents until their death.
He was employed as a Swiss Screw Machine Operator at Boluva Watch until it closed and then worked at Augat. He graduated from Pawtucket East High School (Tolman) in 1949. Upon retirement, he enjoyed playing golf, singing in the church choir, and going out to lunch daily with his wife. They were regulars at Spumoni’s. He was especially proud of his sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He never missed a family event. He talked to everyone; never met a person he did not like, nor missed an opportunity to help someone.
He is survived by his sons Steven J. Enander, his wife, Joann, and Dr. Mark W. Enander; his grandchildren Kristen Marshall and Shannon Fineout; his great-grandchildren James and Elizabeth Marshall and Oliver Fineout. He is also survived by his brother, James H. Enander.
A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew Trinity Lutheran Church, 690 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in John’s memory may be made to St. Matthew Trinity Lutheran Church, 690 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861, would be greatly appreciated.
The family would like to thank all the health care workers who have allowed John to stay home over the past four years, especially Jeffrey Clement M.D., Peter Pizzarello M.D., Hope Hospice Healthcare, and his aids Carolina, Ericka, Connie, Lucia, and Gigi.
