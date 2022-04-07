Johnathon M. Deslauriers, 31, formally of Woonsocket and Taunton, Mass., passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
John is survived by his father and stepmother, Rene Deslauriers and Lynn Trucchi Deslauriers; his mother and stepfather, Tammy and Frank Irwin; two brothers, Christopher Schultz and Bryant Deslauriers; three sisters, Amanda Daignault, Jaylene and Devyn Deslauriers; two nieces, Aaliyah and Elena; and devoted friend, Jose Flores.
John worked most of his life in retail because he was a people person and loved helping others. He was known for his big heart and love of animals, especially his cat, Jeffrey aka Baby. He loved his family deeply and was so proud to become an uncle twice. Those who knew John, even just a little, lost a shinning light in their lives.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 15, at Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro, Mass., from 4 to 7 p.m., concluding with a prayer service.
