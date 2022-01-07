Joseph A. Stabile, 95 of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Anna (Longo) Stabile. They were happily married for 74 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Anthony and Jeanette (Franco) Stabile.
Joseph was a produce manager at Academy Supermarket for many years before retiring. He served proudly in the Army during WWII.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving daughters, Jo-Ann Marino, and Doreen Papitto and her husband, Mario, and a sister, Joann Marie Iorio. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, John, Michael, Lori and Felicia and dear great-grandchildren, Ariana and Lazo.
He was the brother of the late, Robert, Anna, Jeannette, Dolores and Dorothy.
Relative and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m., in Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Presentation Memorial Fund, 5 Gibbs St., North Providence, RI 02904.
Arrangements are entrusted to A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, www.marianiandson.com .
