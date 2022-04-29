Joseph Carl Casali, 84, of Scituate, formerly of Johnston, passed peacefully on April 26, 2022.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Evelyn (Boffi) Loporchio and the late Anthony Loporchio. He is the beloved husband of Shirley (Franco) Casali for 62 years.
Joe was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and became the school’s first all-state wrestler in 1957 at 115lbs. Upon his completion of High School, he then went on to enlist in the U.S Army, serving his country for six years. Upon his honorable discharge, he was the owner and operator of Town Tire Co. in Johnston for many years. He then went on to work for the state of R.I. where he made many of his closest friendships.
An avid sports fan, Joe coached many teams before serving as president of the Johnston Little League. He was a Johnston Lion and truly loved local politics. Joe was a past member and former chairman of the Johnston School Committee. He was an avid golfer and could often be found on the course with Shirley and friends or out to dinner afterwards at Twin Oaks. He loved his cars and was often seen driving in one of the many convertible Mercedes he would have in his life. Joe loved cigars, anything sweet, and dogs, especially Harry, who we know he is with today. However, without question, his greatest joy always came from Sunday dinner with the entire family, all of us, at the house watching the ball game.
Besides his wife, Shirley, he is survived by his three children, Anthony Casali (Anne), Dawn Coutts (Eddie), and Joseph A. Casali (Jaclyn). He was the grandfather to his beloved six grandchildren Nicholas (30), Mariel (26), Donald (32), Adam (29), Jack (14), and Ella (11).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m., in St Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Hospice Palliative Care of Rhode Island 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904.
