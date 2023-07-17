Joseph E. Pellegrini, 95, of Jupiter, Fla., passed away June 17, 2023, at home with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife Susan (Wilson) Pellegrini to whom he would have been married 70 years in September. The son of the late Joseph and Louise (Miniati) Pellegrini, he was born in Pawtucket.
He graduated from East High School and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, and served in the reserves. He graduated from the Franklin Institute of Technology of Boston. During this period he was raising his family in Cumberland and working for Otis Elevator in Providence. He left Cumberland in 1977 and moved to Florida to join United Technologies as a Field Audit Engineer Worldwide, where he traveled all over the world.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Cheryl Pellegrini of Salem, Ore., Lynn(William) Hickman of Jupiter, Fla., and Anne(Joseph) Arena of Eldersburg, Md. He was predeceased by his sister, Rita Pellegrini, and survived by his sisters Doris Pellegrini and Florence (Raymond) Levesque, both of Cumberland. He is also survived by his grandchildren Justin Hickman, Avery Arena and Domenic Arena, and great-grandchildren Westin Hickman and Briley Hickman, as well as nieces, nephews, and numerous friends from childhood, colleagues and friends worldwide.
Funeral services will be on July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Good Shepherd Church, 400 Seabrook Road, Tequesta, Fla. All are invited, and it will also be live-streamed. There will be a memorial mass at St. Joan of Arc in Cumberland on July 30 at 11:30 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Church or Trustbridge Hospice, 530 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL.
