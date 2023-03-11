Joseph F. McDermott, of Cumberland, passed on Feb. 23, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of Naurene (Mulligan) McDermott. They have been married for the past 55 years.
Born in Pawtucket on Aug. 14, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph and Sarah (Chaplow) McDermott. Joe was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Joe was a carpenter for various companies including Luther Ray Builders, Aetna Bridge and Forte Brothers. He also owned his own business, McDermott Construction, for some time.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, trips to Narragansett Beach, and spending time with his family. He was active in many local organizations like the ABQ Club and The Blackstone Valley Snowmobile Club. He was a constant fixture at all activities for his grandchildren with a smile and a kind word.
Joe was a loving father to his two daughters, Pam Morse and her husband, Robert, Kellie Maguire and her husband, Timothy, and a proud grandfather to his four grandchildren, Mallory Morse, Benjamin Morse, Sean Maguire, and Quinn Maguire.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Joe’s Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 1 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or St. Elizabeth Community, 2364 Post Road, Suite 100, Warwick, RI 02886.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.