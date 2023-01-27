Joseph F. Raymond, 67, a selfless man wholly dedicated to his family and friends, passed away January 24, 2023.
He was the husband of Janet (Lapierre) Raymond and father of Adam Hall, Joseph Raymond, Kerri Hall, Laura (Raymond) Schatz, and Philip Raymond. He passed peacefully, surrounded by the company of his family and loved ones.
Joe was born in Providence to the late Joseph Raymond and Meredith (McGlinchey) Raymond. He was the third of nine children raised on the woodsy acres of the Raymond Ponderosa on Spring Lake Road in Burrillville.
As a boy, Joe discovered his talent for reading, mathematics, and art. He often found great solace hiking and camping in the tranquil shade of the trees. To quote a line from one of his favorite musicians, John Denver, “He never knew the answers that would make an easy way, but he learned to love the wilderness and to be a man that way”.
Joe graduated from LaSalle Academy in 1973 and later attended Rhode Island College with hopes of one day becoming a teacher, a profession all who knew him would agree he would have excelled at. As time went by, however, he heard another call and chose to work with the late Lucien Lavallee as a carpenter and general contractor. Lucien was a great teacher and mentor, conveying vast years of carpentry experience and imparting a love for woodworking. A love that would stay with Joe throughout his life.
In 1996, Joe was appointed as Building Official for the town of Burrillville, a position he would hold for the next 27 years, up to his passing. He was actively involved in many committees, including the New England Building Officials Education Association and chairman of the R.I. By-Laws & Policies Committee. One of Joe’s proudest work accomplishments was helping the town oppose construction of a proposed power plant. Joe worked countless hours of his own time, sometimes staying overnight at his office to respond to deadlines. His efforts came to fruition in June 2019 with a decision not to move forward with granting the necessary permits to build.
Music was also one of the greatest passions in Joe’s life. He began to play the guitar as a teenager, writing many original songs, which he performed for family and friends.
In July 1987, Joe married his wife, Janet. Their years together gifted Joe with a loving home and family that included Adam, Kerri, Laura and Philip. In 2006, Joe became Grampy for the first time, a title he cherished and thrived at. Joe was highly active in all five of his grandchildrens' lives, from watching their soccer matches, being beat in chess or playing “Wagon Wheel” on his guitar while all the kids gathered to listen. You could feel the pride in Joe whenever the grandkids were around.
Joe greatly cherished summers spent with his family at their cabin on Roxbury Pond in Maine. The family would often venture to hike Mount Washington, swim in the pond or travel to Santa’s Village or Storyland, with of course a stop at Mr. Pizza for dinner. At the cabin, Joe regaled the kids with nightly bedtime stories for what would become two generations. He was able to fully relax there while reading J.R.R. Tolkien or strumming some Dan Fogelberg on his guitar.
Throughout his life, Joe was a tireless man of principle who believed in doing what was right above all else. He was always thoughtful in his musings and hopeful in his heart. If anyone was ever in need, Joe would be the first person there to respond.
In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his son Adam and wife Patricia Hall, Joseph and wife Trinidad Raymond, daughter Kerri Hall, and her son, Cayden Closson, Laura and husband, Adam Schatz, and their children Julie and Daniel, and son Philip and wife. Kelli, and their children McKenzie and Harper.
Joe is also survived by his brother Brian and Kathleen Raymond of San Antonio, Texas, Stephen and Jeanne Raymond of Providence, Susan and Ken Oliveira of East Providence, Judith Fontaine and partner, Joe Chabot, of Woonsocket, Brenda Pump of Woonsocket, Mary Blanchard and partner, Seth Levenson, of Woonsocket, Melissa Raymond of North Smithfield and Peter Raymond of North Smithfield.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours for Joe on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe’s name to the Jimmy Fund and Dana Farber Cancer Institute through the Pan-Mass Challenge: https:profile.pmc.org/AS0606.
