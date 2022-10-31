Joseph H. Thibeault, 73, of Cumberland passed away peacefully, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Aurora (Gribbin) Thibeault. They were happily married for 51 years. Joseph was born in Central Falls and raised in Pawtucket. He graduated from Tolman High School.
Upon graduation he enlisted in the Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. Joe worked for Dotties Catering of Pawtucket for many years. He then spent 25 years working for the Cathedral Corporation, retiring in 2022. He loved to travel, especially to Disney World 18 times with his family. He treasured the time with his family especially his beloved grandchildren.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Thomas Thibeault and his wife, Susan, and David Thibeault. He also leaves his grandchildren, Marcus, Logan, Zachary, and Chase Thibeault, his brother, Brian Thibeault and his wife, Nancy, and their daughter, Melanie.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at 9 a.m., from the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Saint Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.