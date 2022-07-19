Joseph I. Dion Jr., 87, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of 52 years, to the late Claudette (Dextradeur) Dion.
Joseph was born in Pawtucket, R.I., the son of the late Joseph I. Dion Sr. and Louisia (Brissette) Dion. He raised his family in Central Falls, and spent the rest of his life in Cumberland, where he resided since 1977.
Mr. Dion was a celebrated Korean War Veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958. After extensive travel during his tour of duty, he began his career as an auto mechanic, later becoming a supervisor at Mandeville Chevrolet and Pierce Chevrolet. In 1974, he began his career at Texas Instruments, where he worked for 20 years, retiring in 1994 as maintenance supervisor.
He was the father of five children, namely, Paul J. Dion and wife, Kathleen, Paulette R. Dion, Gerard R. Dion and his wife, Kelley, the late Raymond H. Dion and his wife, Debra, and Robert W. Dion and girlfriend, Shannon.
Joseph leaves 12 grandchildren, namely, Derek, Ronald, Matthew, Jessica, Christopher, Amy, Laura, Nicholas, Faith, Marisa, Abby, and Ayla, as well as 10 great-grandchildren, Rhett, Paul, Emerson, Aurora, Victoria, Benjamin, Natalie, Harrison, Juliet and Olivia.
He was preceded in death, by his only sister, Doris (Dion) Calista, in March of this year.
Calling hours will be Friday, July 22, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln, R.I. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m., at Saint Aidan Church, at 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I. Military Honors will be rendered immediately following the mass in the church parking lot. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to R.I. Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub, P.O. Box 28132, Providence, RI 02908-3700.
