Joseph I. Monte Jr., 75, of Cumberland, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
He was the beloved husband of Jeannine L. (Boisseau) Monte and they had been married for the past 54 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Joseph and Malvina Monte Sr. He resided in Cumberland for most of his life.
Mr. Monte was a law enforcement officer for the the State of Rhode Island, State Property Police.
Joeseph was a communicant of St. Aidan Church. He was a dedicated and passionate New England sports fan. He enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, but most of all loved spending time with his family. Those who love him will remember his larger than life personality, but more importantly the love he shared for his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his two children, Joseph Monte III and his wife, Cherie, of Danielson, Conn., and Kevin Monte and his wife, Deb, of Milton, N.H.; his six cherished grandchildren, Tyler, Joshua, Alexander, Alyssa, Jacob, and Ethan; as well as several nieces and nephews. He also leaves a beloved expected great-granddaughter, Morgan.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m., in the St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Assocation or to the American Heart Association.
