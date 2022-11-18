Joseph "Joe" Lawrence, 87, recently of Attleboro, Mass., formerly of Florida, passed away at his residence on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Alice (Silva) Lawrence. Born in Pawtucket, R.I., on June 7, 1935, he was a son of Portuguese immigrants – the late Joaquim Lawrence and the late Georgina (Martin) Lawrence.
Mr. Lawrence was employed as a forger and shipper in the steel industry, having worked for many years at Standard Nut and Bolt in the Valley Falls section of Cumberland, R.I., prior to his retirement 25 years ago.
In his youth, as a sports enthusiast, he enjoyed playing baseball, loved to bowl and was a hockey and New York Yankees fan.
In addition to his wife, he leaves a son, Jay J. Lawrence, of Attleboro, Mass.; a daughter, Diane Lawrence, of Sarasota, Fla.; two stepdaughters, Cynthia J. Sherman of North Attleboro, Mass., and Stephanie L. Staples of Cumberland, R.I.; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joaquim "Jack" Lawrence, of Cumberland, R.I.; and nieces, nephews and extended family. He was the brother of the late Helen Isadore.
A private family service will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Ave., Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1025 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA. 508-695-0200
