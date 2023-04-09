Joseph L. Faria, former member of the House of Representatives, District 56, from 1990 to 2006, passed away Thursday, April 6, after being stricken at home. He was the husband of Virginia L. (Mack) Faria.
Joe was born in Madeira, Portugal, a son of the late Manuel and Maria (Viera) Faria. He came to the U.S. at a young age and settled in the Blackstone Valley area. He had lived in Central Falls for several years before moving to Lincoln, 14 years ago.
He had been the Chairman of the Labor Committee for most of his tenure in the House of Representatives. He was an active member of the Teamsters, Local 251 for many years. He was the self employed owner of Quality Gym Service for the last 40 years.
Besides his wife, he leaves four daughters, Alicia Pinto and husband, Michael, Robin Miguel and husband, Auguest, all of Central Falls; Kimberly Faria of Lincoln; and Jo-Ann Marino Turner and husband, John, of Smithfield. He also leaves two sisters, Cecile Torres of Riverside, Calif., and Carmen Cartier of Marino Valley, Calif. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Michael Pinto, Alyssa Miguel, Brenna Pinto, Steven and Allana Marino, and his great-grandson, Michael Anthony Pinto, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Coelho Home, Central Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Wednesday, April 12, in St. Jude Church, Front Street, Lincoln, at a time to be announced. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
