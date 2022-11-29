Joseph L. Frappier Sr., 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Rhode Island Hospital with his family by his side.
He was the beloved husband of Shirley A. (Gagnon) Frappier of Blackstone, Mass. Joseph and Shirley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 22, 2022.
Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Leo J. and Rita (Rousseau) Frappier.
Mr. Frappier was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Cuban Crisis.
He worked in construction for Local 138 in Norwood for several years.
He was a member of the VFW Post in Blackstone.
Joseph enjoyed family and friends, having a good time, hunting, fishing, camping, and cooking, especially on the grill.
Besides his wife, Shirley, he is survived by his two sons, Leo J. Frappier of Charlton, Mass., and Joseph L. Frappier Jr. and his wife, Maureen, of Oxford, Mass.; one sister, Cecile Dalpe, and her husband, Maurice, of Bellingham, Mass., and four grandchildren, Lily, Owen, Gwen, and Abigayle.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m., from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Joseph Church 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I., 02895. Military Honors to follow at the church. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
