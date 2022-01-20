Joseph L. McCrave, 66, formerly of North Providence and Naples, Fla., passed away on Jan. 16, 2022.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Gilbert Sr. and Theresa McCrave.
He is survived by his three children, Michaela Jenkins and her husband, Justin, of Johnston, Joseph McCrave and his wife, Nicole, of Warwick, and David McCrave and his fiancée, Katie Spruill, of Cumberland. He was the grandfather to Jackson, Stella, Liam, Vivienne and Owen; brother of Gilbert Jr. and his wife, Linda, Barbara, Jean Baxter and her husband, Michael, Karen Potkul, and the late Stephen McCrave. He was the former husband of Roberta (Sullivan) McCrave and a long-time friend of Jim Roberts and Mary Bishop.
Joe grew up spending summers in Narragansett. He loved being by the water, spending his younger years surfing and playing volleyball by the beach. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed walking the course before his illness forced him to stop playing.
Joe worked for Amtrak before going into various sales roles, including many years with DAJO Sales of Warwick. He was a proud member of the Smithfield Elks, Naples Moose Lodge and past president of the Shamrock Society. When he retired he moved to Naples where he was happy to spend many years with his parents before their passing. He was a loving father who worked hard to provide for his family. He was a good friend to many and well-known for lending a helping hand. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Mary Mother of Mankind Catholic Church, 25 4th St., North Providence, R.I.
