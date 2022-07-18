Joseph Normand Rochefort 88, of Mendon Road, passed away on July 16, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center.
He was the husband of the late Florence (Laquerre) Rochefort. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Ovila and Eva (Remillard) Rochefort.
Normand was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked for the Wrentham State School in the maintenance department for over 15 years before retiring. Normand enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.
He is survived by his children, Rachel Canavan and her husband, Michael, of Burrillville, Richard Rochefort and his wife, Gail, of Putnam, Conn., Suzanne Vasterling of Manville, Denis Rochefort and Denise Sierra and her husband, Anthony, all of Woonsocket, and Dianne Lebrun and her husband, Roger, of West Jordan, Utah. He also leaves a brother Albert Rochefort of North Smithfield; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Normand was predeceased by his brothers Ernest and Roland Rochefort.
His funeral will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Church, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours are Thursday, July 21, from 4 to 7 p.m.
For guestbook and directions, please visit www.fournierandfournier.com.
For live-streaming of funeral Mass, please visit: https:client.tribucast.com/tcid8888319904.
