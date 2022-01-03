Joseph Oliveira, 83, of North Providence, passed on Dec. 28, 2021.
He was the loving husband of Shirley A. (Marinaccio) Oliveira. Born in East Providence, he was a son of the late Aldifico and Mary (Perry) Oliveira.
Joseph worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways for many years before retiring. He served in the United States Army and was the former president of the Rhode Island Pigeon Club. Joe loved meeting and talking to people.
He was the loving father of Shirlene McWilliams Amaral of Connecticut, devoted grandfather of Gregory and Sienna McWilliams and J.J. Amaral, and brother of Manuel Oliveira of Cranston and Gene Oliveira of California. He also leaves children and grandchildren from a previous marriage. He was the brother of the late Nora Cress, Deolinda Caverley, Marion Oliveira, and Clem Oliveira.
All services will be private. Visit www.robbinsfuneralhome.com .
