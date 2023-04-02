Joseph P. Bedard, 84, of Cooper Hill Road, Mapleville, passed away peacefully at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Intake Center, Providence, surrounded by his loving family, on March 30, 2023.
Joe was the devoted husband of Irene T. (Mandeville) Bedard. They had been married for 60 years.
Born in New Bedford, Mass., Joe was the son of late Joseph G. and Priscilla (Giroux) Bedard. He had lived in Mapleville for 52 years, previously living in Smithfield.
Joe was an Air Force veteran and a hard-working man, working a variety of jobs through the years and finally retiring in 2008 as a package machine operator for the USPS. Joe was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, Pascoag Council, and a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of Good Help Conference. Above all, Joe was a devoted family man.
Besides his wife, Irene, he was the beloved father of James A. Bedard of Winter Garden, Fla., Steven P. Bedard of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Richard A. Bedard of Pascoag. He was the grandfather of Marissa (Bedard) Lawrence, Jennifer Bedard, and his “Sunshine” Faith Bedard. He is survived by his sister, Claire Beaudry, of Clermont, Fla., and his brother, Roland Bedard, of Merrimack, N.H.
Those who knew Joe will always remember his kindness, quick wit, and welcoming smile to everyone and anyone. He was an inspiration to others as he faced his challenges with stubborn tenacity and without complaint. He will be missed by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Good Help, 1063 Victory Highway, Mapleville, R.I. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Veteran’s Cemetery, Exeter, following the service. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 4, from 4 to 7 p.m.. in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, donations to SVDP, OLGH, PO Box 424, Mapleville, RI, 02839, will be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.Andersonwinfield.net.
