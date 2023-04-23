Joseph "Paul" Sweeney, 70, of Woonsocket, died April 21, 2023, in his home.
He was the husband of Paulette A. (Goyette) Sweeney, whom he married on Oct. 9, 1977. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Francis and Emma (Meyers) Sweeney.
Paul worked for Ken's Foods, Marlborough, Mass., for 27 years, retiring in 2019. He enjoyed spending time with his cats and the new friends and family he made at Missy's Family Restaurant, playing on his phone, and flying radio-controlled airplanes. He was an avid Bruins fan, and was waiting to see them hoist the cup.
Paul's greatest joy was his granddaughter, Violet, whom he adored, which could be seen by the smile on his face whenever he talked about her to anyone. Paul loved talking to everyone he interacted with, whether he knew them or not, and making people smile.
Besides his wife, Paulette, he leaves their daughters, Kayla Switzer and her husband, Michael, and Marley Costantino and her husband, Matthew, all of Woonsocket; two brothers, Frank and David Sweeney, both of Woonsocket; his granddaughter, Violet Costantino; and many nieces and nephews. His brother, Michael Sweeney, and his sister, Mary Jacob, predeceased him.
His visitation will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
