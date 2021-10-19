Joseph R. Christie Sr., 83, of North Smithfield, died Oct. 15, 2021, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
He was the husband of Marion (Rouette) Christie whom he married Feb. 27, 1965. Born in Manville, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Emelinda (Pandolfi) Christie.
Mr. Christie's family established Pandolfi's Dairy Farm in Manville, where he handled many responsibilities prior to working as a machine operator for Draper Corp., Hopedale, Mass., and for Avery Dennison in Framingham, Mass. In addition to being a lifelong farmer, Joe was an avid New England Patriots fan and was a season ticket holder for 28 years. He loved going to the casino, and his beloved dog, Sammie. Joe’s greatest joy came from his family, friends, and farm.
Along with his wife, Marion, he is survived by his four children, Gail Christie of North Smithfield, Ret. Lt. Col. David Christie and his wife, Marti, of Lutz, Fla., Joseph Christie Jr. and his wife, Nicole, of South Kingstown, and Keith Christie and his wife, Charlene, of North Smithfield; a sister, Carol Corticelli of Woonsocket; eight grandchildren: Christie, Katie, Marissa, Sarah, Matthew, Christina, Kyle and Jake; and three great-grandsons: Luca, Brody, and Logan.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, beginning with visitation at noon, followed by a service at 2 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Smithfield Road, North Smithfield. Masks will be required in the funeral home regardless of vaccination status.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760.
