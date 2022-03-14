Joseph T. Fernandes, Sr., 80, of Woonsocket, passed away on March 10, 2022, at home with his wife by his side.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Julio and Archangle (Barbosa) Fernandes. He was the loving and devoted husband of 61 years to Madeline (Glode) Fernandes.
Joseph was the owner and operator of Gardella’s Market, he also worked many jobs in the construction field.
Joe enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips to Twin River and Foxwoods casinos with his wife.
He is survived by his two sons, Joseph Jr. of Woonsocket and Jack Fernandes, and his wife, Margaret, of Florida.
Besides his wife and children, Joseph is survived by his eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
He also leaves behind his brothers Robert, Nelson, Al, Edward, and Roland Fernandes; and sisters Alice, Alcina, and Fatima.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Leo, Ronald, George, Donald, and his sister Virginia.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio Di Pardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket.
Services and burial will be private in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone, Mass. Visit www.brownfuneralhomes.com.
