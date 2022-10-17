Joseph Watmough Jr. – Venice, Fla. Oct 17, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joseph Watmough Jr., born in Providence, R.I., on Nov. 14, 1930, peacefully passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, in Venice, Fla., with his dear wife of 70 years, Joan Watmough, by his side. Strong of heart until the last, Joe now rests in love and peace. For the full obituary, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fla. Joseph Watmough Jr. R.i. Joan Watmough Providence Venice Peace × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. This Week's Ads Most Popular Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook Haunted Gallows invites you to brave the deep woods of Burrillville Family donates new appliances to NPHS special education classroom Picozzi apologizes after two leash law violations, confrontations With no official owner, questions over who will fix Cook Cemetery Latest News Police arrest man for shoplifting, ramming police cruiser No parking at Scituate Gazebo lot through Friday RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact and water recreation at Slack Reservoir and Georgiaville Pond N. Providence veteran receives new roof Woman dies, others injured in Glocester crash Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Police arrest man for shoplifting, ramming police cruiser No parking at Scituate Gazebo lot through Friday RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact and water recreation at Slack Reservoir and Georgiaville Pond N. Providence veteran receives new roof Woman dies, others injured in Glocester crash Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business
