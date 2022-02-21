Josie (Glowacki) Badeau, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Oakland Grove Health Center.
She was the wife of the late Clement S. Badeau. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Tekla (Shewchuck) Glowacki.
Josie was a homemaker. She was an avid golfer and a member of the Ocean State Women’s Golf Association. She loved the ocean and trips to Florida.
She is survived by one sister, Mary Berneche, of Manville, R.I., and several nieces and nephews.
She was also the mother of the late Christine Custer and sister to the late Walter Glowacki, Anne Roy, and Sophie Calo.
A funeral home service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I. 02895. Burial will be held in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited.
Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.