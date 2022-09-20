Joyce C. Fontaine – Lincoln Sep 20, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fontaine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joyce C. Fontaine, 84, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence.She was the former wife of the late Alfred H. Fontaine.Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Arthur and Jane (Kay) Hunter, she had lived in Lincoln for over 50 years.Joyce worked as a receptionist and secretary at Standard Nut & Bolt, Precision Industries, Precision Relco, E. F. English & Sons, and Darlton Pastry Shop before retiring.She was a graduate of Cumberland High School.Joyce was an active member and former secretary of Wesley United Methodist Church, Lincoln, and was a member of the Lincoln Manor Tenants Association.She is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy J. Breault, and her husband, Eric, of Rehoboth, Mass.; her brother, Charles K. Hunter, of Hope Valley; her beloved granddaughter, Laura; and two nephews.Her funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m., in Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce's memory to Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St., Lincoln, RI 02865, would be appreciated.For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. 