Joyce Glynn of Mendon Road in Cumberland passed away Wednesday, May 18, at home at the age of 59, due to complications of a long term illness.
Joyce was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to her parents Irene and William Carrigan, and moved to Rhode Island as an infant. She spent her entire life as an enthusiastic and energetic mother and sister.
Joyce grew up in East Providence and graduated from East Providence High School. She worked almost her entire career at Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, R.I., in their billing department.
What she enjoyed most in life were family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. Joyce was an avid gardener and keeper of many exotic houseplants.
Joyce is survived by her children William Glynn, Sarah Glynn and Erin Glynn; her sisters Kathleen Carrigan, Patricia Maziarz, Carol Gorman, Jean Lermer, Maureen Couture, and Mary Prout; her brother John Carrigan; and her grandsons Liam, Mason, Lucas and Zayne. Joyce was preceded in death by her brother William Carrigan.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Joyce’s Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Saturday, May 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The family will conclude her celebration with a private ceremony at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her name can be sent to Woman and Infants Hospital Foundation, 101 Dudley St., Providence, RI 02905.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
