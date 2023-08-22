Jozsef Istvan Rimoczy, 74, of Foster, R.I., passed away Aug. 18, 2023. In a heartbreaking turn of events, he suffered a stroke and passed away suddenly, surrounded by his wife and four children.

Jozsef was known as Joe or Jozsi, and Edes to his children. Joe was born in Budapest, Hungary, and immigrated to the United States in 1970. After working in the kitchen at Cafe Budapest in Boston, he joined his uncle’s business in Providence, R.I., to manage Astro Plating. In 1971, Joe met his future wife, Sherry, and their enduring companionship led them to establish homes in Johnston and later Foster, where they would reside together for over 30 years.

