Jozsef Istvan Rimoczy, 74, of Foster, R.I., passed away Aug. 18, 2023. In a heartbreaking turn of events, he suffered a stroke and passed away suddenly, surrounded by his wife and four children.
Jozsef was known as Joe or Jozsi, and Edes to his children. Joe was born in Budapest, Hungary, and immigrated to the United States in 1970. After working in the kitchen at Cafe Budapest in Boston, he joined his uncle’s business in Providence, R.I., to manage Astro Plating. In 1971, Joe met his future wife, Sherry, and their enduring companionship led them to establish homes in Johnston and later Foster, where they would reside together for over 30 years.
Joe was a vibrant, gregarious, charming man. Naturally inclined to engage in discussions wherever he found himself, he effortlessly established connections and formed friendships. His zeal for food and drinks and gatherings with loved ones showcased his larger-than-life persona. An enthusiast of motorcycles and sports cars, he found immense joy in his BMW motorcycles and held a special place in his heart for his treasured silver '71 Mustang. Above all, his family stood as his greatest source of pride and love. He would often say that a simple call or visit from any of them had the power to brighten his entire day.
Joe is survived by his wife, Sherry, of 44 years and their four children and spouses: Sherry and Brian Hope of Alexandria, Va., Joe and Ana Rimoczy of Tifton, Ga., John Paul and Steph Rimoczy of Brooklyn, Conn., and Crystal and Chris Webb of Amesbury, Mass. He was a beloved “Nagypapa” and leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Virginia, Nate, Julia, Reese, Charlotte, Ema, Maks, Jozsi, Veronica, Calvin. He also leaves behind his sister Irma Rimoczy in Budapest, Hungary.
His absence will be deeply felt, yet his memory will endure eternally.
Calling hours will begin at 9 a.m. at Winfield & Sons, 571 West Greenville Road, Route 116, Scituate, R.I. 02857, on Sunday, Aug. 27. Service begins at 10 a.m.
