Wherever she was, from her home in Millville or “way up North” in the woods of Maine, Judy Legare filled in the four walls of her house with love and laughter and truly made it a home. Judy’s home was always big enough to welcome in more family and friends at the table or around the camp fire. Even more importantly, Judy’s heart was always big enough to share and spread her love to everyone she gathered around her! Judy’s love knew no bounds!
Judith A. ”Judy” Legare, 80, of Millville, Mass., died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Judy is and always will be the loving wife of William “Mr. Bill” Legare. Judy and Bill were married on Sept. 18, 1976. They were together since 1970 and spent the past 52 years loving and caring for each other.
Born in Framingham, Mass., and raised in Bellingham, Mass., Judy was the daughter of the late James and Helen (Alward) Coppinger. Judy was a graduate of Bellingham High School Class of 1962. Judy lived in Woonsocket for several years and was a resident of Millville for the past 46 years.
In her earlier years, Judy worked at Tupperware. Together, Bill and Judy purchased the existing Standard Cab Company as part of the newly created Valley Transportation Corp. on Dec. 12, 1979. A prominent Blackstone Valley area business, Judy was the “Voice” of the newly named Valley Cab at the early hour of 6 a.m. It is a fair assessment to say that Judy was the “Nerve Center” of the operation; on that score you’ll get no argument from Bill!
Judy’s Catholic faith was central to her life. She was a longtime communicant and active parishioner at St. Augustine’s Parish in Millville. She was involved in numerous activities at the parish, especially involving youth ministry, including helping to coordinate the Living Stations of the Cross.
Judy was active with the Chestnut Hill Community Club, especially with the Apple Fest and raffle drawings. Judy was proud of her Irish heritage through her father, James, who hailed from Nova Scotia.
Family meant everything to Judy. Judy’s and Bill home in Millville was a veritable “Grand Central Station” of family activities, get-togethers and all kinds of celebrations from birthdays to cookouts and especially the holidays. Judy and Bill’s “home away from home” became at little cabin on “Pattee’s Pond” in Winslow, Maine, when grandkids began joining the family, so the grandkids just about grew up on that Pond! Judy loved spending summer and fall in the breathtakingly beautiful scenery of Maine. Trips to the camp in Maine were the best of times for the whole family for so many years!
Judy leaves a legacy of faith and love for all those were blessed to have been impacted by her awesome 80 years among us. She will be remembered as an outgoing and friendly woman who treasured her family and friends. Judy’s license plate says it all “NANA 11” she was the best Nana in the world!
In addition to her husband, Bill, Judy is survived by her children Donald Blanchette and his companion Pam Mason of Millville, David Blanchette and his companion, Michelle Merrill, of Millville, Andrew Legare and his wife, Kory, of Pascoag, Marjorie Blanchette of Millville and Kathleen Legare of Blackstone. Judy is survived by her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Judy was the sister of James and John Coppinger, Clara Morin, Loretta Dalpe, Priscilla Sabatino and the late Robert “Brother” Coppinger and late Darlene Coppinger. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Judy’s funeral will be Monday, August 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christina Burial at 10 a.m., at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Paul’s Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery on Farm Street in Blackstone. Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Judy at visiting hours on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
