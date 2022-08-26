Wherever she was, from her home in Millville or “way up North” in the woods of Maine, Judy Legare filled in the four walls of her house with love and laughter and truly made it a home. Judy’s home was always big enough to welcome in more family and friends at the table or around the camp fire. Even more importantly, Judy’s heart was always big enough to share and spread her love to everyone she gathered around her! Judy’s love knew no bounds!

Judith A. ”Judy” Legare, 80, of Millville, Mass., died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Judy is and always will be the loving wife of William “Mr. Bill” Legare. Judy and Bill were married on Sept. 18, 1976. They were together since 1970 and spent the past 52 years loving and caring for each other.

