Judith L. (Farrington) Olivier, 84, of Massachusetts Avenue, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation, Pascoag. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Olivier.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Arthur and Doris (Woodhead) Farrington, she had lived in Cumberland for over 50 years.
Mrs. Olivier worked as a secretary for 29 years at the Pawtucket Times, retiring in 2006. She was a graduate of Pawtucket East High School, Class of 1955, and attended Hubbard Business School.
Judith was always keeping her mind active, and enjoyed reading, playing games such as bingo and completing puzzles, and watching Jeopardy. She was a parishioner at Christ Church, Lincoln.
She is survived by one daughter, Amy Connors, and her husband, Joseph, of Cumberland; two sons, Ronald Olivier, and his wife, Lori, of Albion, and Mark D. Ferguson of Christina, Tenn.; and five grandchildren, Shannon Olivier, Ashley Ramsey, Jamez Olivier, Courtney Connors and Kayleigh Connors. She was the sister of the late Ronald Farrington.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her funeral and burial in Highland Memorial Park will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, R.I. 02906, would be appreciated.
For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com . Arrangements are with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
