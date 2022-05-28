Judith L. Pontbriand, 83, formerly of Manville and Cumberland, died Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was the loving wife of Marcel P. Pontbriand. They were married on the Fourth of July 1959 at St. James Church.
Known to everyone as Judy, she was born and raised in Manville and was the daughter of the late Aldor and Cecile (Boulet) Rageotte. She was a resident of Manville for most of her life and had lived in Cumberland for the past several years. Judy was a graduate of St. Clare Girl's High School in Woonsocket.
Judy was employed for many years in various service industries. She later worked for several years in food service at the Holiday in Manville.
Family was everything to Judy. Her role as grandmother was one she deeply cherished. Her greatest love was caring for her grandchildren. The inseparable bond she had with her grandchildren and the lessons she instilled in them is something they will treasure forever.
Judy will be remembered as a friendly, happy and outgoing lady. No evening for Judy was complete until she capped off her night with one of her Manhattans, or perhaps of glass of red wine.
In addition to her husband of almost 63 years, Judy is survived by her son, Marcel Pontbriand Jr., and his wife, Louise, of Lincoln, and a daughter, Michelle C. Lopez, and her husband, Robbie, of Cranston. She was the sister of Claire Lanois of Manville and the late Aldor Rageotte Jr.
She was the proud grandmother of Courtney Pontbriand, Lindsay Phillips and Tyler and Caitlin Lopez and is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10 a.m., in St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI. 02886, or Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI. 02906.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.