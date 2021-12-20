Judyanne Marie (Canale) Suranie, formerly of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband, David Suranie, by her side on Dec. 4. They were married for 21 years and made their home in Baltimore, Md.
Judy was born June 4, 1958, in Woonsocket to the late Harold and Rita (Lavallee) Canale.
Judy was a former dispatcher for the Woonsocket Police Dept., was a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines and was an employee for Wegmans.
She is also survived by her siblings Susyn Montalvo, Harold Canale (Cheryl), step-daughter, Chelsea DiGiacomo (Frank) and their sons Dominic and Luca. She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; you know who you are.
There will be no services per her request.
