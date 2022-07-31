Julia A. (Cygawnoski) Crisafulli, 93, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at The Friendly Home, Woonsocket with family by her side.
She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Crisafulli. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Nov. 1, 1928, she is the daughter of the late Stanley and Frances (Mycok) Cygawnoski. She is the loving mother of Ramona D. Mancini and her husband, George, of Conway, S.C., Paul A. Crisafulli and his wife, Leslie Rehak, of Oxnard, Calif., Nancy L. Rogers of Harrisville, R.I., and Donna M. Martel and her husband, Dennis, of North Smithfield, R.I. She leaves her cherished seven grandchildren, Christine Hogan and her husband, Tyrone Perry, Andrea Perry, Jennifer Sant and her husband, Sumeet, Julia Martinez and her husband, Manuel, Colleen Baker, William Rogers and his wife, Stephanie, Joseph Rogers and his wife, Stephanie; and 11 great-grandchildren, Micaiah, Jadyn, Averie, Isaiah, Arjun, Nikhil, Sophia, Tre, Morgan, Alex and Henry. She is the sister of the late Bertha Gagne, Della Cousineau, Ida Cyganowski, Edward Cyganowski, Isabelle Pavao, Helen Ramsey, and Josephine Ramsay.
