Julia “Jules” L. (Walker) Gribbin, 56, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of Robert “Rob” J. Gribbin (Capt. PFD). Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Janet S. O’Hern Walker of Lincoln and the late Garen L. Walker.
Jules was a call center training supervisor for Ross Simons Jewelers for many years. She lived in Lincoln most of her life before moving to Smithfield in 2020. She worked at MetLife for many years, was a teacher’s assistant in the Lincoln School System for three years and attended Rhode Island College. She loved reading, art, painting and crafting.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughter, Mary-Elizabeth Walker, of Lincoln; her son, Patrick F. Gribbin, of Greenville, and her step-son, Brandon J. Gribbin, of Riverside. She was the sister of Susan Fiske of Wakefield and Katherine R. Walker of Watkins Glen, N.Y. She was the grandmother of Alex and Jameson Perez.
“Choose Joy.”
Her funeral will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10 a.m., in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be private. Visitation in the funeral home will be held Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. Kindly omit flowers.
