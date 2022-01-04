Julian P. “Jay” Forgue III, town Council President, Glocester, R.I., 70, of Snake Hill Road, passed away on Dec. 27, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
He was the husband of Terry Quebec Forgue. Born in Providence, He was the son of the late Julian P. and Philomena (Tufano) Forgue. He was an U.S. Army veteran.
As a young man Jay worked for Rosciti Construction, however, he always had an interest in horses. Beginning with his first horse, Jay had plenty of self-confidence and charisma. He left the construction business and established J&R Stables buying and selling pleasure horses. He then moved on to thoroughbreds, traveling across continents. He met the President of Venezuela and had a race horse in a million dollar race in Hong Kong.
Jay initially established the Providence Mounted Police as well as forming a summer camp and therapeutic equestrian riding program for children at Meeting Street School.
When Jay moved to Glocester in 1977, he developed the first ever Glocester planned unit development, establishing the scenic Cody Drive neighborhood.
He later became the sole owner of Glocester Pines Farm, eventually changing the name to Tourbillon Farm. Jay later founded the successful Tourbillon Trailer Sales and Service as well as becoming a successful real estate developer.
Jay embraced life to the fullest always seeking new adventures, fully enjoying his life with family and friends ... Always a smile! Always ready to help!
Besides his wife, Jay leaves a son, Julian P Forgue, four stepdaughters Whitney, Christina, Kyla and Dakota. He also leaves his siblings, Randy Forgue and his wife, Janice, and Lorraine Grimley and her husband, Buddy. Jay was the brother of the late Ricky Forgue.
A private funeral was held. Private burial with military honors was at Acotes Hill Cemetery, Glocester.
A celebration of Jay’s Life will be held at the Family Farm at a later date.
For messages or condolences, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net .
