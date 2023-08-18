Julien A. Bessette, 83, of Woonsocket died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at HopeHealth Hospice Center in Providence.
Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Arthur and Germaine (Martel) Bessette. He attended Mount St. Charles Academy as a young man.
Mr. Bessette was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
After serving his country, Julien returned to Woonsocket and was a lifelong resident of the city. In his early years he worked at Narragansett Knitting. He was later employed at Bouvier Furniture and Mailloux Furniture Company before retiring.
Julien was a man who was devoted to his church, proud of his ancestral heritage, and an active supporter of his community.
Julien was a longtime active communicant of Precious Blood Parish. He was a man of devout faith and had a special devotion to St. Brother Andre Bessette, csc. Brother Andre was a Congregation of The Brothers of Holy Cross who served in Montreal P.Q. Canada, founded St. Joseph’s Oratory and was known as a miracle healer. Julien was a member of the devotional society Le Club Frere Andre.
Julien was proud of his French-Canadian heritage. He was a member of the Club Richelieu and Club Aram Pothier. He was a member and past president of the American-French Genealogical Society, based in Woonsocket. Julien spent countless hours researching his family tree and visiting historical sites and cemeteries to further his knowledge of his heritage. He participated in activities to commemorate the French-Canadian community in the Northern Rhode Island area, including the French Heritage farmer’s market days, concerts by renowned French singer Josee Vachon, and the Rhode Island French Heritage Week at the statehouse in Providence.
Julien was truly a “Woonsocket Rocket” and was justly proud of his native city. He was a longtime active and supporting member of the Museum of Work and Culture and the Woonsocket Historical Society. He was instrumental in planning and carrying out Woonsocket’s Centennial Celebration in 1988 and was awarded the Citizen of the Year for 1988. Julien was the one who came up with the idea of the wooden nickels used in the celebration that year. While he was raising his children, he was active with the Boy Scouts. In recognition of his volunteer work in the community, Julien was presented with the flag flown over the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C., by Congressman Patrick Kennedy.
Julien was an avid collector of antiques and memorabilia. He displayed these items by turning his home into his own personal museum. His collection told the stories of his travels and his wide-ranging interests. He was an opera aficionado and was a talented chef. Over the years Julien also worked at the former Vermette's Restaurant, putting his culinary skills to effective use.
Julien will be remembered as a loving family man.
Julien is survived by his seven children including four daughters Monique Comastra and her husband, Gary, of Woonsocket, Gisele Bessette and her husband, Kevin Bent, of Missouri, Denise Morissette and her wife, Monique, of Cumberland and Irene Gagnon and her husband, Michael, of Blackstone, and three sons Michael Bessette and his wife, Veronica, Arthur Bessette and his wife, Cathy, and Charles Bessette and his wife, Tammy, all of Woonsocket. He was the brother of the late Ronald Bessette. Julien is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their families. He was the former husband of the late Irene M. Bessette Balleux who passed away in 2019.
His funeral will be Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Julien will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Julien at visiting hours on Monday, August 21, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Julien’s support for veterans, memorial donations may be made to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, 1010 Hartford Ave., Johnston, RI 02919 or www.osdri.org.
