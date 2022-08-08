Julienne Blanche Dagesse Lambaer, 96, of Cumberland, passed away March 29, 2022.
She was born in Bellingham, Mass., on Jan. 4, 1926, the daughter of the late Aldei and Zelia (Lezy) Dagesse. She was the wife of the late Henry Lambaer.
Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Warm and humid. Low 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Warm and humid. Low 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 4:26 pm
Julienne Blanche Dagesse Lambaer, 96, of Cumberland, passed away March 29, 2022.
She was born in Bellingham, Mass., on Jan. 4, 1926, the daughter of the late Aldei and Zelia (Lezy) Dagesse. She was the wife of the late Henry Lambaer.
Julienne was the owner/operator of Jeeyls Country Store for many years before retiring in 1985. She was an avid seamstress, loved dancing and gardening, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Cadoret Akucewicz (John), Lorraine Cadoret Allaire (Pierre), Elise Cadoret Savattieri (Joseph), and Estelle Cadoret Bernardi (Stephen); nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her daughter Yvonne Cadoret Moore, grandson Ted Allaire and great-grandson Michael Fatolitis.
Julienne was the sister of the late George Dagesse, Henry Dagesse and Agnes Fournier. Her final months were spent at St. Antoine's in North Smithfield, and the family sincerely appreciates the care they provided.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m., in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. A private burial will be in R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.