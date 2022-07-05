Juliet E. Baguchinsky, 72, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully, July 2, 2022.
She was the beloved companion of Tom Martins. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Joaquim and Harriet (Nunes) Almeida.
Juliet worked as a computer programmer in the food distribution industry prior to retiring. She enjoyed being a member of the St. James Church Choir for many years. Juliet’s favorite activity was shopping. She could be found shopping in person or online.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Gregoire, and her husband, Bob Hammann. Juliet was the wife to Peter Baguchinsky. She will be missed by her nephew, William Gregoire, and niece, Danielle Langlois, and her husband, Jim. Juliet was also the great aunt to Sara, Hannah, and Jeremy.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a funeral service on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., in The O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. Visiting hours will be Thursday, July 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Juliet’s memory can be made to The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Ave., Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
