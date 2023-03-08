Juliette Chartier-Shepard, 99, formerly of Wolf Hill Road, Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late Alfred A. Chartier and Henry P. Shepard. They had been married for 63 years.
She was born in Fall River, Mass., she was the daughter of Eva (Briand) and John Baptiste Bolduc. She has been a resident of Smithfield since 1925.
Educated at the Irving S. Cook School and St. Xavier Academy in Providence, she was a graduate of the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing in 1945 and received a Bachelor of Science degree (cum laude) from Rhode Island College in 1976. She continued graduate studies at Rhode Island College, Providence College and the University of Rhode Island, earning the equivalent of a master’s degree. Beginning in 1945, she worked as a floor nurse at Rhode Island Hospital, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and in the delivery room of Providence Lying-In Hospital. She served as director of nursing in several nursing homes including Elmbrook and Waterman Heights. She became a Rhode Island licensed nursing home administrator in 1978 where she served as an assistant administrator.
For a period of some 14 years, she taught one of the two required courses in nursing home administration required for R.I. Nursing Home Administrator Licensure. She was a past president of the Irving S. Cook School P.T.A. and Balfour-Cole American Legion Post Auxiliary. She is a member of R.I. Hospital Nursing School Alumni, the American Association of Retired Persons, the Johnston and Smithfield chapters of the AARP, the Blackstone Valley Retired Teachers Association, the Rhode Island Retired Teachers Association, the R.I. State Nurses Association Gerontology Division and the Rhode Island State Legislative Committee of AARP.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah J. Mitchell her husband, Harry, of Laconia, N.H., Stephany D. Pion and her husband, Normand, of North Fort Myers, Fla., and Melany A. Shepard of Smithfield; and a son, Captain William A. Shepard, (Ret. SPD) and his wife, Brenda, of North Port, Fla. She was the mother-in-law of Nancy Shepard of Smithfield. She was the grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Gregory P. Shepard. She was the sister of the late Sheldon C. Bolduc, Lorraine Moore and Jaqueline Senecal.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, March 11 at 9:30 a.m., from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet. Visitation is Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Alzheimers Association of RI, 245 Waterman Ave., Providence, RI 02906, www.alz.org.
