Juliette (Gadbois) Mandeville, 90, a woman of infectious spontaneity with a creative, artistic spark and great zeal and enthusiasm for life, died Dec. 12, 2021, in Elderwood of Scallop Shell Center of Wakefield, R.I., following the debilitating impact of a stroke. She was the widow of Fernand L. Mandeville.
The youngest of four sisters, she was born on the Fourth of July to William H. Gadbois and Delvica (Bruneau) Gadbois. She lived most of her life in the village of Manville in Lincoln, until taking residence in BrightView Commons of Wakefield, R.I., in 2020.
A major direction in Juliette’s life was determined when she took driving lessons with a handsome WWII pilot and local band leader, Fernand. Their passionate love affair lasted for more than 43 years of marriage. She was a full-time homemaker raising five children in the midst of a busy and vibrant household with a great deal of sports, music and arts-related activities.
Juliette was a very talented artist and painted oil landscapes and live subjects as well as drawing beautiful pencil portraits of her children and family pets. She made a canvass in her daily attire, creating stylish outfits on an almost daily basis that would be noticed wherever she went.
She strongly encouraged the pursuit and appreciation of arts and music in her children as well as being the head cheerleader in all their activities. She nurtured a love of nature in her family and had, especially later in her life, a passion for wildlife. A card enthusiast who was a heated competitor blessed with unbelievable luck, she continued to not only play but win into her old age.
Though raised in the small village of Manville, Juliette and Fernand traveled extensively, courtesy of Chevrolet visiting four continents. They appreciated the cultural diversity and beautiful landscapes they saw together. On all those trips, Juliette looked to set fashion trends, see new styles and bring them back to incorporate in her own local wardrobe.
Juliette and Fernand were also deeply grounded in their Catholic faith, nightly kneeling together in prayer before bed to thank the Lord for the blessings bestowed on them and seeking guidance and counsel in all things.
Mrs. Mandeville is survived by her five children, Ronald Mandeville, wife, Constance, of North Attleboro, Mass., Lucille Benoit of Chepachet, Charles Mandeville, wife Ryoko, of White Plains, N.Y., Monique Sabatino, husband, Michael, of Narragansett, and Paul Mandeville, wife Dina, of Narragansett. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Joseph Raymond, Christine Fitzsimmons, Timothy Law, Erica Fundakowski, Aaron Sabatino, Catherine Sabatino, Leah Sabatino, Charles Mandeville and Grant Mandeville, and nine great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters Lucille Latour and Muriel Gadbois, both of Cumberland. She was predeceased by her sister Estelle Desjardins of Manville.
Her funeral will be Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 9 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Sunday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Audubon Society of Rhode Island can be made in Juliette’s name. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
