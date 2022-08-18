Julio Silva, 88, of North Providence, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Jose F. and Grace (Costa) Silva. He resided in North Providence for the past 30 years, previously residing in Cumberland and Lincoln.
Mr. Silva was employed as a machinist for the Standard Nut and Bolt Company for most of his life.
Julio enjoyed dancing, bingo, trips to the casino, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his children.
He leaves his children, Julie Silva of North Scituate, Glenn Silva of Cumberland, and Susan Silva of North Providence; his former wife and loving caretaker, Gerry Silva of North Providence; his caring buddy, Chris Lacroix; and his two sisters, Irene and Natalie. He was the father of the late Scott Silva and brother of the late Eddie Silva.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. Military Honors will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the kindness and compassion given to Mr. Silva during his time of need.
