Jutta Julia Becker left us peacefully on May 11, 2022, in the company of her beloved husband of 42 years, Mustapha Gharaee, their sons Ryan Matthew and Erik Alexander, and their beagle, Paisley.
She also leaves behind Susanne Ianelli (Becker), husband, Giovanni, and son, Gianluca, of Frankfurt, Germany; Anette Hermann (Becker), husband, Hans, son, Felix Hermann, wife and two children, daughter Anika Hermann of Wallertheim, Germany; Manfred Erlenmayer, wife, Patricia, of Idar-Oberstein, Germany, and countless friends in the United States who welcomed us with open arms as an extension of their families.
Jutta was born October 24, 1954, in Idar-Oberstein, Germany, to parents and WWII survivors Helmut and Annelise (Erlenmayer) Becker. She was the granddaughter of the late Heinrich and Else Becker and Otto and Berta Erlenmayer. She spent her youth in Montreal, Canada after emigrating by boat in 1963 and attended high school in Kingston, in the Catskill region of New York.
After high school, Jutta began her professional career by completing apprenticeship and journeyman work as a goldsmith in her hometown of Oberstein, Germany. In 1975, she returned to America to pursue work in the jewelry trade. Jutta moved to Providence, R.I., where she attended the Rhode Island School of Design (Class of ’79) and was a resident of International House of R.I., where she met her husband. Jutta and Mustapha lived together at International House before and after marriage, and in October 1983 they settled into a home on Oak Street in North Providence, on the banks of the Woonasquatucket River.
Jutta worked her way up the ranks of a competitive jewelry industry, eventually becoming the director of design at Colibri in Providence. Her work took her all over the world, seeking new manufacturing and design opportunities, and she brought with her a keen sense for social justice and human decency. Her values helped her conduct business as a means of avoiding the promotion of child labor and inhumane practices that are common in manufacturing.
In 1986 Jutta and Mustapha welcomed their son Ryan and in 1993 Erik was born. They moved to Lincoln, R.I., in 1997 where the boys attended middle and high school.
Jutta was a member of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team-In-Training, completing multiple marathons to raise money in support of cancer research. After her lung cancer diagnosis in 2012, she took on her own cause as a patient-advocate and champion of the American Lung Association and Lung Force. Jutta will be remembered fondly as a loving wife, a doting mother, a dedicated friend, and a fierce competitor.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Wednesday, May 18, at 10 a.m., in the Redwood Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence, R.I. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, Jutta’s family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association, http://action.lung.org/goto/jutta.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland; www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
