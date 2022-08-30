Karen A. Landry-Morin, 51, of Centredale, North Providence, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at HopeHealth Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence.
She was the widow of Michael Morin, who passed away in 2015.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Richard Landry of Cumberland and the late Jean Lebeau of North Providence.
She attended Smithfield High School. Karen started working for area nursing homes and homecare agencies including Elmbrook Nursing Home, Courtland Place, Beacon Hospice and Amedysis Home Health. She worked her way up, starting as a kitchen aid, next to a CNA, then patient service coordinator and finally her most recent position as records coordinator.
Besides her father, she is survived by her sons David Schecher and Joseph Phoenix and his wife, Jasmine, and her grandchildren Aura, and Darius, all of North Providence; her siblings William “Bill” Landry and his wife, Kelli, of Greenville, and Richard “Dick” Landry and his wife, Brenda, of North Providence; her nephew, Kyle, and grandniece, Scarlett, of Greenville; er furry companions, Bubba, Jack, Miles and Clara.
Karen was always thought of as the neighborhood mom. Her door was always open for anyone who ever needed an ear to listen or a shoulder to cry on. She loved to stick her feet in the sand and watch the ocean. Since Karen was young, she always loved horses to include her childhood horses, Stardust, Nicky and Blackie. She was at her absolute happiest when she was home in her PJs, surrounded by her family, friends and four-legged children.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. Burial will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.