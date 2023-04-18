Karen E. Annotti, of Johnston, R.I., passed away peacefully, with family by her side on April 11, 2023.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Marsden) Barden. She was the loving wife of Anthony J. Annotti. They were longtime residents of Pawtucket.
Karen graduated from Rhode Island College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, the University of Rhode Island with a Master of Arts degree, and Nova University with a doctorate in education.
She was involved in education as co-owner and director of Child Care Connection, Highlands Nursery School, and Cumberland Lincoln Child Care Center. Karen was also principal of Hugh Cole Elementary School and Mary V. Quirk Elementary School in Warren, R.I., and Rockwell Elementary School in Bristol.
Karen enjoyed traveling and was able to explore many countries in the world. She was an avid reader. She spent her summers on Prince Edward Island, her place of solace and peace.
Karen’s greatest love of all was her family. She is survived by her husband, Anthony, her son Albert (his wife Karen) of Coventry, her daughter Kathleen Nadeau (her husband Paul) of Lincoln, her daughter Kursten (her partner Scott King) of Woonsocket, and her son Anthony Christopher of Pawtucket; her 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Karen also leaves behind her sister, Kathleen Barden. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Barden.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield.
Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association.
